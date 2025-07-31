WOLF PACK UNLEASHED: BRENDAN BRISSON

HARTFORD, CT – Brendan Brisson experienced a variety of firsts during the 2024-25 season. For the first time in his career, the former first round draft choice made the NHL out of training camp with the Vegas Golden Knights. He also experienced his first trade, as he was acquired by the New York Rangers from the Golden Knights at the NHL trade deadline.

“It was a little different,” Brisson said about the trade. “Just having been with the same organization for the last five years since I got drafted, midseason too, not like it was in the summer when you get a chance to adjust into camp, it was different.”

Different can be good. Brisson quickly adjusted to his new home, something that was made possible by the culture and leadership in Hartford.

“It was great when I got here,” he added. “The whole organization, the staff, the coaches, the players, they welcomed me with open arms and really allowed me to try to get my confidence back. It was a tough year for me, and they were great in that way.”

Brisson was an instant impact player for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. He scored eight points (3 g, 5 a) in just seven games late in the 2021-22 season after turning pro. As a rookie during the 2022-23 season, he scored 37 points (18 g, 19 a), finishing fourth on the club in that category.

In his second season as a pro, the 2023-24 campaign, Brisson set career high marks in goals (19) and points (38).

His third season did not unfold the way he was hoping offensively. Brisson notched 19 points (5 g, 14 a) in 45 games with the Silver Knights prior to his trade to the Rangers and arrival in Hartford. With a new organization, Brisson is excited to start fresh.

“I liked my first two years in the AHL,” he said. “Last year there was a lot of ups and downs. For me, it’s nice to get a chance to reset in the summer and I can put last season behind me.

“Like I said, the support from the organization since I got here has been great, and for me I’m looking forward to having a big summer and having a good camp and trying to give myself the best chance to make the Rangers and get back to the NHL.”

Brisson’s focus during the offseason has largely been offensive. He’s looking to get back to the form that had him on a 20 goal pace in his first two seasons in the AHL. Doing that would make him a key cog in the Wolf Pack’s offensive attack as they look to return to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2026.

“Physically, for me, it’s about getting faster, getting back into better conditioning and being quicker on pucks,” he said when asked about what he’s looking to work on during the summer months. “I feel like the things that I wasn’t as good at as I was in the past this year was stuff on the offensive side and making plays, which normally comes natural to me.

“I feel like working on the stuff that I’m good at again and finding my confidence in those areas will be important too. Get all those kinks knocked out and have a big summer and a big camp.”

Working on those aspects of his game and finding his confidence again will go a long way towards accomplishing his training camp goal. The goal he has set for camp is simple and is one shared by those he’ll be competing with for a roster spot.

“Same as everyone, I want to make the team (Rangers) out of camp,” Brisson proclaimed. “I know I can do it, I’ve made an NHL roster before out of camp in Vegas, so just make it to camp and stick. I know what’s going to keep me in the league. I learned a lot from last year, and I want to use everything I learned over the summer and into camp. If I do that, I think I’ll be good.”

